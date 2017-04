Muslim women need to fully integrate into British society “and you can’t do that hiding behind a veil” says @paulnuttallukip #marr pic.twitter.com/Ovk6UrWOIa — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) April 23, 2017

UKIP has long abandoned any claim it had to being a libertarian party, so no surprise the burqa ban is their main set piece manifesto pledge. More curiously Nuttall refused to confirm he would even stand in the election…