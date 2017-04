“I’m no supporter or defender of ISIS in any way” says @jeremycorbyn #marr pic.twitter.com/xQt6asEvOD — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) April 23, 2017

Here’s the headline from Marr: Corbyn won’t say if he would sanction a drone strike to kill the leader of ISIS if permission was sought by military chiefs. Jez did however clarify: “I am not a defender or supporter of ISIS in any way…”