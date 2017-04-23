Campaign Report: 46 Days to Go

The UK can’t risk a coalition of chaos propping up Jeremy Corbyn.

It’s the Tories, the party of privilege, versus Labour. We are the party that is standing up to improve the lives of all.

In Vauxhall if you vote Labour you get UKIP.

Ban the burqa. St George’s Day should be a Bank Holiday.

It’s time to work together to build a better Britain – and get the Tories out.

Only the SNP stands between Scotland and unfettered Tory government.

Corbyn won’t pull the trigger on Trident or drone terrorists.

Clacton: Con 3/10, UKIP 5/2, Lab 100/1, LibDems 100/1

Rolling Average: Conservatives 44%, Labour 25%, LibDems 11%, UKIP 10%, Greens 4%

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I’m not a defender or supporter of ISIS.”

