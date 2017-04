Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq’s flip flopping on Jeremy Corbyn really does stretch the realms of credibility. First Tulip nominated him for leader. Then she slagged him off in her local paper and voted for Owen Smith. Then she accepted a job on Corbyn’s frontbench and posed smiling in pictures with her new boss. Then she resigned. Now she is sharing tweets about “What should you do if you support Labour but can’t stand Jeremy Corbyn”. Make your mind up Tulip…