Prezza in Corbynista Three-Way

Red Prince David Prescott, the son of John who has spent the last few months in the Leader’s office advising Jeremy Corbyn, is locked in a vicious Corbynista three-way selection battle in the Hull West seat vacated by Alan Johnson. Labour sources say he is definitely considering a run, he has been eyeing the seat for a while and has been campaigning in Hull a lot despite living in Lincolnshire. Guido has repeatedly asked Prezza Jnr if he plans to stand over the last 48 hours. He has declined to comment.

One problem: two other Corbynistas want to be the Hull West candidate. Darren Hale is a local councillor who delivered speeches in favour of Jez when he visited the constituency recently. Joe Riches was the Yorkshire organiser for both Corbyn leadership campaigns. The moderate choice is local councillor Emma Hardy. Though she is considered soft and pretty susceptible to Jezza’s charms.

Will Prezza’s name recognition secure him the nomination? Local sources are caught in two minds as to whether the Prescott brand is a help or a hindrance in Hull. There will be other seats for David if Hull doesn’t go his way…