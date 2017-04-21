Prezza in Corbynista Three-Way

Red Prince David Prescott, the son of John who has spent the last few months in the Leader’s office advising Jeremy Corbyn, is locked in a vicious Corbynista three-way selection battle in the Hull West seat vacated by Alan Johnson. Labour sources say he is definitely considering a run, he has been eyeing the seat for a while and has been campaigning in Hull a lot despite living in Lincolnshire. Guido has repeatedly asked Prezza Jnr if he plans to stand over the last 48 hours. He has declined to comment. 

One problem: two other Corbynistas want to be the Hull West candidate. Darren Hale is a local councillor who delivered speeches in favour of Jez when he visited the constituency recently. Joe Riches was the Yorkshire organiser for both Corbyn leadership campaigns. The moderate choice is local councillor Emma Hardy. Though she is considered soft and pretty susceptible to Jezza’s charms. 

Will Prezza’s name recognition secure him the nomination? Local sources are caught in two minds as to whether the Prescott brand is a help or a hindrance in Hull. There will be other seats for David if Hull doesn’t go his way…

Tags:
People:
April 21, 2017 at 12:14 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Fallon deployed early on:

“Russia will be watching Labour’s feebleness that Jeremy Corbyn has not supported this deployment… Putin would certainly welcome feebler British defence.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question
Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories
NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates
Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Osborne Quits as MP Osborne Quits as MP
Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn? Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn?
Corbyn Getting Beers in Early Corbyn Getting Beers in Early
Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget
BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee” No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee”
Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’ Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
SNP in NYC: The Timeline SNP in NYC: The Timeline