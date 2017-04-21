Len McCluskey Claims Victory in Unite Election

Len McCluskey has won the battle against Gerard Coyne and will remain Unite General Secretary until 2022. In a development which will dismay Labour moderates, the vote was painfully close:

Len McCluskey: 59,067
Gerard Coyne: 53,544
Ian Allinson: 17,143

Turnout in the election was a pathetic 12.2%. McCluskey with all the advantages of incumbency and having the corrupt union machine behind him didn’t even manage to get half the votes cast.

Gerard Coyne got so close to finally finishing off Red Len…

April 21, 2017 at 3:47 pm



Quote of the Day

Via the FT’s Jim Pickard: Seumas Milne’s idea for Labour election catchphrase:

“The Tories are the real extremists.”

