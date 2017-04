No surprise: Hammond tells the BBC he needs “flexibility” in the manifesto, so the 2015 pledge not to raise income tax, NI or VAT looks like it’s going out of the window. Hilariously John McDonnell is now attacking the Tory tax bombshell: “You can’t trust the Tories on tax – we can expect a tax bombshell if they get re-elected.” McDonnell is attacking the Tories for raising taxes, threatening pensions and not closing the deficit quickly enough. Funny old world…