Campaign Report: 48 Days to Go

Tory message: We will maintain the 0.7% foreign aid commitment.

Labour message: Class sizes treat children “like sardines” under the Tories.

LibDem message: The Tories assume a coronation, but May has every reason to be afraid of the LibDems.

SNP message: We are the anti-austerity party in Scotland.

UKIP message: UKIP is the only party that will cut the foreign aid budget and redirect it to the NHS.

Green message: No new message today.

Cut through: Theresa May would not cut the UK aid budget. But taxes could go up.

Odds (overall majority): Con 1/20, Hung Parliament 11/2, Labour 12/1, LibDem 25/1, UKIP 100/1, Green 200/1

Latest poll (YouGov/Times, 19th April): CON 48%(+4), LAB 24%(+1), LDEM 12%(nc), UKIP 7%(-3), CON lead 24