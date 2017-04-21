Campaign Report: 48 Days to Go

Tory message: We will maintain the 0.7% foreign aid commitment.

Labour message: Class sizes treat children “like sardines” under the Tories.

LibDem message: The Tories assume a coronation, but May has every reason to be afraid of the LibDems.

SNP message: We are the anti-austerity party in Scotland.

UKIP message: UKIP is the only party that will cut the foreign aid budget and redirect it to the NHS.

Green message: No new message today.

Cut through: Theresa May would not cut the UK aid budget. But taxes could go up.

Odds (overall majority): Con 1/20, Hung Parliament 11/2, Labour 12/1, LibDem 25/1, UKIP 100/1, Green 200/1

Latest poll (YouGov/Times, 19th April): CON 48%(+4), LAB 24%(+1), LDEM 12%(nc), UKIP 7%(-3), CON lead 24

 

Tags:
April 21, 2017 at 5:52 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Via the FT’s Jim Pickard: Seumas Milne’s idea for Labour election catchphrase:

“The Tories are the real extremists.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Campaign Report: 49 Days to Go Campaign Report: 49 Days to Go
Listen: Dawn Butler Car Crash Interview Listen: Dawn Butler Car Crash Interview
Manifesto Lookahead: Six Tory Policies in Peril Manifesto Lookahead: Six Tory Policies in Peril
McVey for Upminster? McVey for Upminster?
Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question
Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories
NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates
Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Osborne Quits as MP Osborne Quits as MP
Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn? Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn?
Corbyn Getting Beers in Early Corbyn Getting Beers in Early
Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget
BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee” No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee”
Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’ Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’