Tories Looking at Upminster For McVey

The departure of veteran Tory MP Angela Watkinson in Hornchurch and Upminster means the 16,000 majority seat is the subject of much interest among candidates. Guido’s local co-conspirator says Esther McVey is being linked to the vacancy, with some suggestion that she has already been shown round the constituency by senior Tories. This has not gone down well with some local association members who would prefer a local candidate and do not want a government hack imposed on them by CCHQ. The Tories are determined to find seats for MPs who lost in 2015 including McVey, Lee Scott (he will run in Ilford North) and Mary Macleod.

Tory MEP David Campbell Bannerman is also being tipped to stand in Upminster – he is a big time Brexiter and the area voted 70% to Leave. Former Tory MP Nick de Bois has previously been hotly tipped but could go back to his old Enfield haunt. Former Cameron adviser Shaun Bailey wants it. Syed Kamall has also been turning up to association meetings. Big battle brewing, a lot of feathers would be ruffled if McVey made the CCHQ-imposed shortlist…