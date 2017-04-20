Len Purges Coyne

On the day the votes in the Unite leadership election are counted, Len McCluskey’s rival Gerard Coyne has been suspended from his role as regional secretary in the West Midlands. He remains a Unite union member in good standing and still eligible to become general secretary. It’s said to be a very tight indeed, there are rumours among Labour moderates that Coyne is ahead in the early counting…

A Coyne spokesman said:

“We can confirm that Gerard has been suspended from his position as West Midlands Regional Secretary of Unite the Union. We will not be commenting further at this stage.



The hard left never changes…

UPDATE: Email sent to Unite members: