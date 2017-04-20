Labour NEC Swerves Motion for Corbyn ‘Loyalty Pledge’

A motion to require every Labour candidate to pledge allegiance to Jeremy Corbyn was ignored yesterday at Labour’s NEC, Guido can reveal. Corbynista NEC member Pete Willsman proposed that every Labour candidate should sign a formal pledge of allegiance to Jeremy Corbyn during the selection process. A source tells Guido:

“Votes were not taken at the NEC meeting. It kept the Corbynistas down. There will be no requirement for candidates to sign a formal Corbyn pledge of allegiance to Jeremy. The sense is that the left is losing the internal battle for control.”

Can you imagine Wes Streeting and John Woodcock pledging that? They would have refused and made it even more politically embarrassing. Self-defeating mindless Corbynista amateurism…

April 20, 2017 at 9:23 am



