Dawn Butler: May Trying to Rig Democracy By Holding Election

Dawn Butler on Radio 4 this evening: “This election is Theresa May trying to rig democracy in our country”. Dawn voted for the election yesterday. First car crash interview of the campaign…
Michael Fallon deployed early on:
“Russia will be watching Labour’s feebleness that Jeremy Corbyn has not supported this deployment… Putin would certainly welcome feebler British defence.”