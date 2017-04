For all the talk of a “coalition of the others” (or “coalition of chaos” © T. May) it is still the case that adding the national vote share of Labour, the LibDems and the Greens gives 45%, 3% behind the Tories on 48% – according to last night’s YouGov survey giving the Tories a whopping 24% lead. Guido’s question is will Jeremy Corbyn do worse than Michael Foot in 1983?