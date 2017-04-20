Campaign Report: 49 Days to Go

Tory message: The Labour, LibDem, SNP coalition of chaos would endanger Britain.

Labour message: Britain suffers from a rigged system which only Labour can overturn.

LibDem message: The LibDems are the only genuinely anti-Brexit party.

SNP message: The only party that can prevent an out of control, unfettered Tory government in Scotland is the SNP.

UKIP message: Immigration is about numbers and UKIP is the only party which will reduce net immigration to a sustainable level.

Green message: Progressive parties should work together to defeat the Tories.

Cut through: Labour campaign launch rails against the establishment and media.

Odds (overall majority): Con 1/14, Hung Parliament 11/2, Labour 25/1, LibDem 100/1, UKIP 500/1, Green 1000/1

Latest poll (YouGov/The Times, 19 April): CON 48%(+4), LAB 24%(+1), LDEM 12%(nc), UKIP 7%(-3),  CON lead 24

Quote of the Day

Michael Fallon deployed early on:

“Russia will be watching Labour’s feebleness that Jeremy Corbyn has not supported this deployment… Putin would certainly welcome feebler British defence.”

