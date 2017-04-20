6 Tory Policies in Peril

Worth looking at which of David Cameron’s policies Theresa May is going to ditch. Her manifesto is in danger of looking a lot softer than Dave’s on the deficit and immigration. Here are the 2015 Tory policies which could go…

  • Eliminate deficit and run surplus by 2020: A promise Hammond has already said he will break.
  • Net migration to tens of thousands: Cabinet minister Karen Bradley said this morning that immigration is “not about numbers”. Could the target be ditched, or at the very least, further fudged?
  • Pensions triple lock: Damian Green has hinted the promise to guarantee pension rises could go. Most wonks hate it. Old people vote Conservative…
  • 0.7% aid target: Downing Street say “We are meeting our commitments now. In terms of the future manifesto, that’s something which you’ll have to wait for the manifesto for”.
  • No VAT, National Insurance contributions or Income Tax rises: Surely this will go after Hammond’s NICs nightmare. Taxpayers’ Alliance to the barricades
  • Stay in the single market: Well, duh.

Ministers at the moment have no idea which of their current policies will survive. How weak will May be on the deficit and immigration?

UPDATE: May says the “tens of thousands” immigration target will stay. A promise made to be broken…

Tags: ,
April 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Stephen Kinnock on Theresa May…

“I think she wants to crush everyone before her…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question
Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories
NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates
Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Osborne Quits as MP Osborne Quits as MP
Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn? Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn?
Corbyn Getting Beers in Early Corbyn Getting Beers in Early
Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget
BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee” No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee”
Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’ Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
SNP in NYC: The Timeline SNP in NYC: The Timeline