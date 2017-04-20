6 Tory Policies in Peril

Worth looking at which of David Cameron’s policies Theresa May is going to ditch. Her manifesto is in danger of looking a lot softer than Dave’s on the deficit and immigration. Here are the 2015 Tory policies which could go…

Eliminate deficit and run surplus by 2020: A promise Hammond has already said he will break.

Net migration to tens of thousands: Cabinet minister Karen Bradley said this morning that immigration is “not about numbers”. Could the target be ditched, or at the very least, further fudged?

Pensions triple lock: Damian Green has hinted the promise to guarantee pension rises could go. Most wonks hate it. Old people vote Conservative…

0.7% aid target: Downing Street say “We are meeting our commitments now. In terms of the future manifesto, that’s something which you’ll have to wait for the manifesto for”.

No VAT, National Insurance contributions or Income Tax rises: Surely this will go after Hammond’s NICs nightmare. Taxpayers’ Alliance to the barricades

Stay in the single market: Well, duh.

Ministers at the moment have no idea which of their current policies will survive. How weak will May be on the deficit and immigration?

UPDATE: May says the “tens of thousands” immigration target will stay. A promise made to be broken…