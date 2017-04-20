6 Tory Policies in Peril

Worth looking at which of David Cameron’s policies Theresa May is going to ditch. Her manifesto is in danger of looking a lot softer than Dave’s on the deficit and immigration. Here are the 2015 Tory policies which could go…
- Eliminate deficit and run surplus by 2020: A promise Hammond has already said he will break.
- Net migration to tens of thousands: Cabinet minister Karen Bradley said this morning that immigration is “not about numbers”. Could the target be ditched, or at the very least, further fudged?
- Pensions triple lock: Damian Green has hinted the promise to guarantee pension rises could go. Most wonks hate it. Old people vote Conservative…
- 0.7% aid target: Downing Street say “We are meeting our commitments now. In terms of the future manifesto, that’s something which you’ll have to wait for the manifesto for”.
- No VAT, National Insurance contributions or Income Tax rises: Surely this will go after Hammond’s NICs nightmare. Taxpayers’ Alliance to the barricades…
- Stay in the single market: Well, duh.
Ministers at the moment have no idea which of their current policies will survive. How weak will May be on the deficit and immigration?
UPDATE: May says the “tens of thousands” immigration target will stay. A promise made to be broken…