Labour Emergency Selection Rules Bad News For Jez

Labour’s NEC has imposed emergency candidate selection procedures:
- Sitting Labour MPs will be automatically re-selected if they wish to stand again. So all the moderates can stand…
- Any vacant seats will be advertised this Friday (21st) on Labour’s website and applications will close this Sunday (23rd).
- Candidates will then be selected directly by NEC panels and Regional Board members. No chance for the Corbynistas to remake the party in their image.
A Labour internal communication says:
“It is with the greatest regret that local party members will not be able to select parliamentary candidates…”
Plenty of moderate MPs won’t be regretting that at all…