Labour Emergency Selection Rules Bad News For Jez

Labour’s NEC has imposed emergency candidate selection procedures:

  • Sitting Labour MPs will be automatically re-selected if they wish to stand again. So all the moderates can stand…
  • Any vacant seats will be advertised this Friday (21st) on Labour’s website and applications will close this Sunday (23rd).
  • Candidates will then be selected directly by NEC panels and Regional Board members. No chance for the Corbynistas to remake the party in their image.

A Labour internal communication says:

“It is with the greatest regret that local party members will not be able to select parliamentary candidates…”

Plenty of moderate MPs won’t be regretting that at all…

Tags:
April 19, 2017 at 4:16 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Stephen Kinnock on Theresa May…

“I think she wants to crush everyone before her…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Osborne Quits as MP Osborne Quits as MP
Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn? Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn?
Corbyn Getting Beers in Early Corbyn Getting Beers in Early
Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget
BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee” No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee”
Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’ Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
SNP in NYC: The Timeline SNP in NYC: The Timeline
Labour Having Us E.ON Labour Having Us E.ON
Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria
Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions
Admin Errors Plague Unite Election Admin Errors Plague Unite Election
Pictured: Boris Meets Rex Pictured: Boris Meets Rex
Lib Dem Metro Mayor Candidate is Already Mayor on Facebook Lib Dem Metro Mayor Candidate is Already Mayor on Facebook