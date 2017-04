It may only be the first week of a gruelling election campaign but Jeremy Corbyn’s son Tommy is getting the beers in early. He is in discussions with a friend to brew a special ‘Corbyn’s Courage’ India Pale Ale, which will feature a picture of his father on the bottle. Adorned with a ‘vote Labour’ rosette, the label reads: ‘Hope, Hops and Brew’. Corbyn’s son has asked George Culhane: “How many could you do?” They’ll need something to cry into on June 8…