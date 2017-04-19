#Clive2017: Lewis Cancels Honeymoon, Wedding Could Be Postponed

Clive Lewis will be taking the next six weeks very seriously indeed. His 7,654 majority means Norwich South isn’t in the bag yet – anything under 8,000 is under threat. And he will be carefully and quietly positioning himself for a leadership bid after June 8.  Things are so serious Clive says he’s cancelling his honeymoon and may even call off his wedding!

“I was getting married on 6 May. Theresa May kind of has thrown a clanger into my life. We’ve had to cancel the honeymoon and we don’t even know if we’re getting married now, so I don’t know. It’s a bit of a disaster personally. And you know, the worst of it all is the stag has had to be cancelled. If my other half is listening that was a joke!”

An ambitious male politician* getting married is invariably a sign of him being on leadership manoeuvres…

*William Hague, Gordon Brown, Chuka Umunna.

Quote of the Day

Stephen Kinnock on Theresa May…

“I think she wants to crush everyone before her…”

