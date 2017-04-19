Campaign Report: 50 Days to Go

Tory message: This is an election to boost Brexit: only we can deliver a strong economy, strong defence and strong, stable leadership.
Labour message: May broke her word on holding an election and won’t do a leader’s debate, so she can’t be trusted.
LibDem message: We will park yellow tanks on Tory lawns.
SNP message: A Tory win will feel like a UKIP government in Scotland.
UKIP message: Only UKIP can deliver a clean, efficient and genuine Brexit.
Green message: We should have votes at 16 so Britain’s future has a voice.
Cut through: MPs back June 8 poll, the election is on.
Odds (overall majority): Con 1/7, Hung Parliament 9/2, Labour 16/1, LibDem 50/1, UKIP 100/1, Green 300/1
Latest poll (ICM, 18 April): Con 46%, Lab 25%, LibDem 11%, UKIP 8%, Green 4%, Con lead 21