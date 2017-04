ICYMI: A BBC Essex exclusive: @Arron_banks says he “knows nothing about #Clacton” as he prepares to take on @DouglasCarswell to be town’s MP pic.twitter.com/4DOId4toTp — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) 19 April 2017



Arron Banks, who will stand against Douglas Carswell in Clacton, has admitted in an interview with BBC Radio Essex that he “knows nothing about Clacton at all.” Strong start for the Patriotic Alliance…