Woodcock: I Can’t Endorse Corbyn, Still Time For Him to Stand Down

Corbyn-hating Labour moderate John Woodcock, who has a majority of just 795, has said he cannot endorse his party leader to be Prime Minister and called for him to step down:

“I will not countenance ever voting to make Jeremy Corbyn Britain’s Prime Minister… I cannot countenance endorsing him for a role which I think even he does not think he is fit to carry out… There is still of course time for Jeremy to stand down rather than lead Labour to defeat.”

Expect that won’t be the last he hears of this from the Corbynistas…