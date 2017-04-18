Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?

Expect a number of MPs on both sides of the House to quit ahead of the election. Keep an eye on George Osborne and Ken Clarke, not to mention Labour moderates in marginals who could easily fall into well-paid lobbying jobs. Here’s who has come out of the blocks so far:

Standing

Michael Gove

Vince Cable

Simon Hughes

Douglas Carswell and Arron Banks

Mhairi Black (said Parliament was so depressing she might quit)

Not Standing

Tom Blenkinsop

Alan Johnson

Simon Burns

Pat Glass

Stay tuned, we will be updating this list as and when names come in…