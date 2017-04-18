Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?

Expect a number of MPs on both sides of the House to quit ahead of the election. Keep an eye on George Osborne and Ken Clarke, not to mention Labour moderates in marginals who could easily fall into well-paid lobbying jobs. Here’s who has come out of the blocks so far:
Standing
- Michael Gove
- Vince Cable
- Douglas Carswell and Arron Banks
- Mhairi Black (said Parliament was so depressing she might quit)
Not Standing
- Tom Blenkinsop
- Alan Johnson
- Simon Burns
Stay tuned, we will be updating this list as and when names come in…