Snap Election Lifeline for Blairites

Jeremy Corbyn’s chief goal had been to remain as leader until the left had secured permanent control of the party. That meant staying on until the ‘McDonnell amendment’ had passed at conference and until the moderates in Labour HQ had been purged and replaced by Corbynistas. The imminent expected electoral wipeout puts this plan in peril – May’s decision is terrible for the left and the best news Blairites have had in ages. 

There is “no chance” of an attempt by Labour moderates to remove Corbyn before the election. They need the left to own this defeat. That means six weeks of Blairites staying quiet about Corbyn and “talking about saving their local hospital”, being superficially loyal and trying not giving the Corbynistas an excuse to blame them for the outcome.

In 1983, after Michael Foot had led Labour to a huge defeat, a young Jon Lansman blamed the result on “the party machine” being “in the hands of the right”. Expect the Corbynistas to use the same excuse this time round – they need a ‘Blairite betrayal’ narrative to galvanise their grassroots if they are to stay in charge after June 8.

If Corbyn refuses to go when he loses, the party could well split. Moderates do not want to fight Corbyn in a third leadership contest. They hope he will stand down, departing before the left has succeeded in seizing the commanding heights of party structures. This means the moderates could lose dozens of MPs on June 8 but then win the next leadership election and regain control of the party. This election is a lifeline for the Blairites – they need to stay quiet for 51 days while they privately betray their party and hope Corbyn is annihilated at the ballot box…

Tags: ,
People:
April 18, 2017 at 3:28 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Stephen Kinnock on Theresa May…

“I think she wants to crush everyone before her…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee” No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee”
Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’ Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
SNP in NYC: The Timeline SNP in NYC: The Timeline
Labour Having Us E.ON Labour Having Us E.ON
Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria
Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions
Admin Errors Plague Unite Election Admin Errors Plague Unite Election
Pictured: Boris Meets Rex Pictured: Boris Meets Rex
Lib Dem Metro Mayor Candidate is Already Mayor on Facebook Lib Dem Metro Mayor Candidate is Already Mayor on Facebook
Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit
PC Keith Palmer’s Funeral Underway PC Keith Palmer’s Funeral Underway
Corbyn Launches £10 Minimum Wage at £6 Per Hour Employer Corbyn Launches £10 Minimum Wage at £6 Per Hour Employer
Watch: Miliband Dances While Syria Burns Watch: Miliband Dances While Syria Burns
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Watch: Diane Abbott On Top of Her Brief As Usual Watch: Diane Abbott On Top of Her Brief As Usual