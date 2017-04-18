PM to Face Down Tory MPs at 5pm

Theresa May is to address a special meeting of the 1922 committee at 5 p.m. this evening. During the leadership election and since then May has assured Tory backbenchers again and again that she would not call a snap election. There will likely be several blue casualties to the LibDems – on the whole Tory MPs really did not want an early election. The PM coming face to face with the MPs she promised she wouldn’t hold an election will be very awkward…

UPDATE: May’s meeting with the ’22 was very very short, one of the shortest ever. Tory MPs were “a little subdued”, shell shocked even, to begin with, Guido’s mole in the room reports. Though there was a big cheer and applause at the end. And cries of “Five more years…”