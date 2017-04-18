MPs With Majorities Under 1000

Byron Davies Conservative 27
Amanda Solloway Conservative 41
Chris Matheson Labour 93
Gavin Barwell Conservative 165
Albert Owen Labour 229
James Davies Conservative 237
Rupa Huq Lab 274
Calum Kerr SNP 328
David Nuttall Conservative 378
Margaret Greenwood Labour 417
Andrea Jenkyns Conservative 422
Holly Lynch Labour 428
Ruth Cadbury Labour 465
Oliver Colvile Conservative 523
Tom Elliott UUP 530
Jackie Doyle-Price Conservative 536
Wes Streeting Labour 589
Daniel Zeichner Labour 599
Paul Farrelly Labour 650
Simon Kirby Conservative 690
Lucy Allan Conservative 730
Caroline Ansell Conservative 733
John Woodcock Labour 795
David Mundell Conservative 798
Chris Green Conservative 801
Rob Marris Labour 801
Graham Evans Conservative 806
Alistair Carmichael LibDem 817
Dr Alasdair McDonnell SDLP 906
Danny Kinahan UUP 949

Let the battle begin…

