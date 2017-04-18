MPs With Majorities Under 1000

|Byron Davies
|Conservative
|27
|Amanda Solloway
|Conservative
|41
|Chris Matheson
|Labour
|93
|Gavin Barwell
|Conservative
|165
|Albert Owen
|Labour
|229
|James Davies
|Conservative
|237
|Rupa Huq
|Lab
|274
|Calum Kerr
|SNP
|328
|David Nuttall
|Conservative
|378
|Margaret Greenwood
|Labour
|417
|Andrea Jenkyns
|Conservative
|422
|Holly Lynch
|Labour
|428
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|465
|Oliver Colvile
|Conservative
|523
|Tom Elliott
|UUP
|530
|Jackie Doyle-Price
|Conservative
|536
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|589
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|599
|Paul Farrelly
|Labour
|650
|Simon Kirby
|Conservative
|690
|Lucy Allan
|Conservative
|730
|Caroline Ansell
|Conservative
|733
|John Woodcock
|Labour
|795
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|798
|Chris Green
|Conservative
|801
|Rob Marris
|Labour
|801
|Graham Evans
|Conservative
|806
|Alistair Carmichael
|LibDem
|817
|Dr Alasdair McDonnell
|SDLP
|906
|Danny Kinahan
|UUP
|949
Let the battle begin…