May Calls Snap Election For June 8

Theresa May has called a snap election on June 8. Developing…

Speaking to Andrew Marr in January Theresa May categorically denied there would be an early election:

Andrew Marr: Let me make this very clear, because again it’s very important. Under current law the next election will be in 2020. No ifs, no buts, no snap elections, no changing the law. Under you, is that absolutely certain, that we’re not going to see an election before 2020? Theresa May: I’m not going to be calling a snap election. I’ve been very clear that I think we need that period of time, that stability to be able to deal with the issues that the country is facing and have that election in 2020.

Downing Street also could not have been clearer last month:

“There isn’t going to be one… It is not going to happen.”

“Politics is not a game,” May liked to say while telling everyone there would no early election. Turns out she is a player…