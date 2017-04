Westminster is going mad as we await Theresa May’s statement at 11:15 am. Here is our totally uniformed and feverish speculation as drawn from Lobby hacks tweeting on their return from Easter holidays:

Early election

Some sort of military operation in Syria or North Korea

She’s resigning. Health grounds?

Direct rule for Northern Ireland

Scottish referendum

Something to do with the local elections due in two weeks

Nobody knows. Stay tuned for more feverish speculation as we get it…