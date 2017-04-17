No Mug: Burnham Not a Fan of “Posh Coffee”

Bit bizarre hearing these right-wing calls for a “Barista Visa”. God forbid the idea of waiting longer in the morning for their posh coffee. — Andy Burnham (@andyburnhammp) April 17, 2017

Our Andy, who only ever drinks cold Bisto, is letting those southern softies on Twitter know what he thinks about their “posh coffee”. You’d never catch Burnham drinking overpriced la-di-da beverages from a high street chain. Never. Anyway, here’s a photo he tweeted two days ago:

Liquidised chips? Or was it a Moroccan mint tea…

UPDATE: Wasn’t long ago Andy was calling for posh coffee shops to expand…