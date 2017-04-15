Saturday 7-Up

This week 139,567 visitors visited 392,491 times viewing 595,288 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

Quote of the Day

Diane Abbott cites Francois Hollande’s 6% rating…

“Compared to all his critics, Jeremy Corbyn is worth about 18-20 percentage points to Labour’s vote. Without him, and led by any one of his vocal critics we could easily be languishing in single digits in polls.”

Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’ Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
SNP in NYC: The Timeline SNP in NYC: The Timeline
Labour Having Us E.ON Labour Having Us E.ON
Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria
Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions
Admin Errors Plague Unite Election Admin Errors Plague Unite Election
Pictured: Boris Meets Rex Pictured: Boris Meets Rex
Lib Dem Metro Mayor Candidate is Already Mayor on Facebook Lib Dem Metro Mayor Candidate is Already Mayor on Facebook
Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit
PC Keith Palmer’s Funeral Underway PC Keith Palmer’s Funeral Underway
Corbyn Launches £10 Minimum Wage at £6 Per Hour Employer Corbyn Launches £10 Minimum Wage at £6 Per Hour Employer
Watch: Miliband Dances While Syria Burns Watch: Miliband Dances While Syria Burns
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Watch: Diane Abbott On Top of Her Brief As Usual Watch: Diane Abbott On Top of Her Brief As Usual
Tories Accuse Labour Gorton Candidate of Anti-Semitism Tories Accuse Labour Gorton Candidate of Anti-Semitism
Breaking: Corbyn Condemns Trump Strike Breaking: Corbyn Condemns Trump Strike
Watch Diane Abbott Faced Down by Furious Brexiteer Watch Diane Abbott Faced Down by Furious Brexiteer