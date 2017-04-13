Tim Montgomerie Launching Unherd.com

Tim Montgomerie is back in new media, the founder of ConservativeHome.com is launching UnHerd.com and hiring a big team of writers for the start-up. He has got the financial backing of Paul Marshall, the founder of Marshall Wace one of Europe’s largest hedge fund groups. Tim tells Guido he has secured a financial commitment for 4 years.

He says:

Launching within the next few months, UnHerd.com won’t chase the breaking news because the latest things are rarely the most important. Its journalists will be given the time and will possess the skills to dive deeply into their subject areas. Together they will challenge out-of-date, incorrect and even dangerous thinking on economics, politics, technology, religion and the media. They will profile thinking and movements from around the world that do not receive the attention they deserve from the centres of political, economic and media power.

Marshall is pouring his millions into backing centrist political projects. Those of us who have followed Tim’s output over the years have detected his centre-right outlook becoming more centre and less right over the years. Nevertheless Guido wishes Tim the best of luck…