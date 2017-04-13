New European Slammed By Remainers, Skegness Residents “Hurt and Offended”

The New European‘s Skegness front cover has gone down like a cup of cold sick – and especially so with Remainers. Skegness MP Matt Warman – who campaigned for Remain – today slaps down the paper for its condescending targeting of his constituents:

“The idea that this front cover portrays everyone who voted to Leave the European Union as some kind of swivel-eyed lunatic who is only interested in themselves, is kind of mad, is not only fundamentally wrong but also a fundamentally daft way of trying to think this country can move forward… We are all leaving the European Union people need to get over that rather than campaign to try and stop it which is what this newspaper is trying to do.”

Meanwhile, Skegness Town Council’s clerk Steve Larner said:

“It is very sad to see the image of the Jolly Fisherman being exploited in such a negative way. Both residents and visitors will testify that Jolly welcomes everyone to Skegness and many will be hurt and offended by this use of their much loved, iconic Jolly Fisherman.”

Twitter is also not looking good:

Er… what? I am a Remainer but also a proud Northerner and this front page is so bloody patronising https://t.co/rw8kbeGibR — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) 12 April 2017

I get why a small, new paper wants to create a stir & get noticed. But bizarre to think picking this fight is a + for Remainers https://t.co/nhHrUe6K9t — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) 12 April 2017

If The New European had any readers in Lincolnshire it’s lost them now…