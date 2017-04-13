“Dream Troll”: Labour MP to Perform With Power Metal Band

 Labour MP Richard Burgon has revealed his musical passion to fans on Facebook:

“Away from politics, music is my main interest. This evening, after work, it was great to get stuck in to writing and recording for my guest appearance on the forthcoming album from Leeds’ power metal / New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal champions, Dream Troll. The track I’m guesting on has a working title of ‘Omen Habet Montem’ – Latin for ‘Ominous Mountain’! The song – and album – is epic and is powered by some of the best musicianship you’ll ever hear. Out soon!”

“Dream Troll” indeed…

