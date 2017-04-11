SNP’s Controversial NYC Visit: Timeline of What We Know

A row is brewing over allegations that the SNP used ‘short money’ – taxpayer’s cash given to opposition parties for parliamentary activities only – to fund a trip to New York City. Reports say four SNP MPs – Paul Monaghan, Joanna Cherry, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh and Corri Wilson – travelled to the big apple on the public purse. Foreign trips by MPs are common, but questions are being asked as short money is subject to strict rules saying travel expenses must be incurred only “in relation to the party’s parliamentary business”. Concerns were raised when the MPs were spotted holding an SNP banner during the city’s Tartan Day Parade…

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the SNP has refused to release the full itinerary for the trip. Paul Monaghan and Corri Wilson do not hold a front bench portfolios. Joanna Cherry is SNP Spokesperson on Justice and Home Affairs. Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh is SNP International Trade spokesperson. Have they been undertaking activities relevant to the party’s parliamentary business or to their remit?

Thursday April 6 – Group begins to arrive in NYC. Joanna Cherry travels from Montreal:

En route frm Montreal 2 New York to mark the anniversary of Declaration of Arbroath & to join @theSNP colleagues to celebrate #scotlandweek https://t.co/W0bEi4Goe2 — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) 6 April 2017



Friday 6th April – Attending launch of a musical album at the exclusive private members Norwood Club, Manhattan:

Gerard and Ryan Burns are great advocates for Scotland’s emerging artists and musicians. A great start for #TartanWeek in New York City. https://t.co/owTymkRVJl — Dr Paul Monaghan MP (@_PaulMonaghan) 6 April 2017

Saturday 7th April – Visiting the New York Times building

Many thanks to The New York Times for speaking with my colleagues and I today to understand Scotland’s concerns and hopes for #Brexit. #EU pic.twitter.com/iNNUFZw4ND — Dr Paul Monaghan MP (@_PaulMonaghan) 7 April 2017

Saturday 7th April – Attending a reception at the St Andrew’s Society of New York State with Nicola Sturgeon

Thank you St Andrew’s Society of New York State for hosting @NicolaSturgeon & @theSNP MPs at #NYCTW reception #scotlandweek pic.twitter.com/dOqAe95zyH — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) 7 April 2017

Sunday 8th April – Meet UN bodies: UNDP, UN Women and UN Youth Envoy

Interesting meeting with The United Nations Development Programme in New York today to discuss joint working. #Disabilities#possibilitiespic.twitter.com/fNY7rWnz9x — Corri Wilson MP (@CorriWilsonSNP) 8 April 2017

Sunday 8th April – Attending a ceilidh at the New York Caledonian Club

Thanks to New York Caledonian Club for the invitation to their @nyctartanweek ceilidh. A lovely evening with colleagues & friends #Scotland pic.twitter.com/LiZc1A584B — Tasmina Sheikh MP (@TasminaSheikh) 8 April 2017

Sunday 8th April – Attending the Tartan Day brunch

Fantastic speech by Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh at the Tartan Day brunch in New York this morning remembering the old country. #NYCTW pic.twitter.com/SLzpMXpu7O — Dr Paul Monaghan MP (@_PaulMonaghan) 8 April 2017

Sunday 8th April – Waving an SNP banner at the New York Tartan Day Parade

This is not a complete timeline and is not necessarily indicative of the substance of the entire trip. That remains unknown…

An SNP spokesman said the MPs were “representing the SNP Westminster Group” and that the trip consisted of:

“High level talks with representatives from UN Women, UNDP and UN Youth Envoy discussing work on gender and equalities, people living with disabilities, and international youth engagement”.

The MPs now appear to be back in the UK…