Labour Candidate: “Don’t Vote for Me”

Last week Guido told how Labour fielded two candidates in the same council ward election. Now one of the Labour candidates, Sean Rowell, is having to take it on the chin and throw his support behind the other, Rosie Adams. Rowell wrote on Facebook:

“So, the Tories got a hold of this and are now doing everything in their power to shame Labour. This was not the party’s fault, it was a mistake by an individual doing the best for the voters in the divisions available in North Yorkshire.

“As a decent bloke, I have asked that people do not vote for me, this hopefully will give the other candidate, Rosie Adams a better return than what there would have been with two candidates from the same party. And the Tories are jumping all over this as well.

“Yes, I’m annoyed that it has happened, even though I knew I would not win, this has just made us all in Labour look incompetent. I know some people will be upset that I have asked them not to vote for me, but do vote for Rosie.”

“This has just made us all in Labour look incompetent…”

April 11, 2017



