Fat Cats Gallery: The Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions

Britain’s biggest council fat cats are named and shamed this morning in a report that reveals mind-blowing levels of local authority remuneration. The TaxPayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List exposes the staggering pay of council employees across the United Kingdom:

At least 2,314 council employees received total remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2015-16;

This is 89 more than the previous year;

539 council employees received total remuneration in excess of £150,000 in 2015-16;

This is 53 more than the previous year.

Frustratingly, only seven of the top ten best-paid council officials in Britain have been named. This is Guido’s fat cats gallery..

Dave Smith, Chief Executive, Sunderland, £625, 570 Sonia Tongnarelli, Director of Finance, Sunderland, £605,958 Alastair Crichton, Director of Finance and Customer Services, North Lanarkshire, £486,208



David McElhinney, CEO LDL, Liverpool, £461,823 Sharon Lea, Director of Place, Birmingham, £414,10

Phil Morton, Hambleton, £397,967

Bruce McDonald, Kingston Upon Thames, £387,000

Note that this list does not include:

The unknown fifth highest earner: Exec Director of People’s Services in Sunderland (£444,495);

The unknown eighth highest earner: Director of Community in Fareham (£387,451);

The unknown tenth highest earner: MD, People and Places, West Lancashire, (£386,116).

Council tax bill gone up this year? The full report should help you figure out why…