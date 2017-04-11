Plans to Fly “Expel Ken” Plane over Wembley Stadium

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to fly a plane towing a banner over Wembley Stadium with the message: “Expel Ken #CorbynOut.” The anti-Ken flypast is set to take place during the televised Arsenal v Man City FA Cup semi-final on Sunday 23rd April. The campaign hopes to reach £6000 and has so-far raised nearly £1000 in a few hours. One individual donated £500. A message posted on the JustGiving site by the organisers reads:

“Enough is enough. He needs to go. #CorbynOut. Say No to Racism. At the Arsenal v City semi-final let’s spell it out high above the Wembley sky to a global television audience: Expel Ken #CorbynOut “

Who will go first: Arsene Wenger or Ken Livingstone?

Quote of the Day

Milo Yiannopoulos on Trump’s Syria stike…

“There comes a day in every child’s life when his Daddy bitterly disappoints him.”

