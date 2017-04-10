New HS2 Conflict of Interest Row

HS2 will re-tender a £9 million consulting contract after further potential conflicts of interests came to light. Construction News reports that the bidding process for a “commercial services management framework” has been abandoned and will start afresh within the month. It emerged that firms Arcadis and Mott MacDonald would be “conflicted” if chosen…

Last month Guido forced the scrapping of a separate £170 million contract between public-sector-backed HS2 Ltd and private firm CH2M. Our series of revelations exposed a half-a-billion pound revolving door between the two firms. Chris Grayling will have a lot on his plate at the Transport Select committee after Easter…