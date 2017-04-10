Public Still Not Sure What Labour and LibDems Believe on Brexit

A deeper dive into the Lord Ashcroft’s latest Brexit poll reveals the public remains confused about Labour and the LibDems’ position on Brexit almost a year after the historic referendum vote. The full report shows an near perfect four-way-split amongst respondents when asked to name Labour’s position. Remarkably, the majority think Labour “would still like to prevent Brexit from happening if at all possible” despite Jeremy Corbyn making media appearances for months to emphasise that his party will not seek prevent Brexit and “respects the will of the people“. Either people are not listening or Jeremy is not getting enough cut through…

As for the Lib Dems, almost 37% of respondents “don’t know” the party’s position at all – but at least those who do come to a consensus. Meanwhile, UKIP and the Tories dominate in the battle for clarity on Brexit…

Tags: , , ,
April 10, 2017 at 2:32 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Robinson on BBC’s lack of Brexit balance…

“Enough! Leave it out. Remain calm, the referendum is over. The duty we broadcasters had to ‘broadly balance’ the views of the two sides is at an end. Why? Because there are no longer two sides, two campaigns, two rival sets of spokespeople reading out those focus-grouped slogans.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box Pictured: Hammond’s Red Box
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody Electoral Commission Investigating Everybody
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date No 10 Mulls Migrant Cut Off Date