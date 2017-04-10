PC Keith Palmer’s Funeral Procession Leaves Wesminster

Parliament Square fell silent this afternoon as the funeral procession for PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the Wesminster terror attack, left the Palace of Wesminster. Flowers arranged on the hearse, which was escorted by Met Police officers, read: “No 1 Daddy“. The Queen assented to give PC Palmer the honour of his coffin lying in the Palace overnight. RIP PC Keith Palmer.

Update: PC Palmer’s cortege passed through the streets of London and has now arrived at Southwark Cathedral where his funeral is taking place.

