Corbyn Launches £10 Minimum Wage at £6 Per Hour Employer

Even though it’s a Monday – a day he often takes off – Jeremy Corbyn is at the football to launch his new £10 per hour minimum wage policy. Ahead of the event at Luton Town, Corbyn said:

“Low pay blights the lives of huge and growing numbers in our country and fuels widening inequality. The government’s re-branding of the minimum wage to the National Living Wage hasn’t dealt with the real problems of low pay and rising cost of living.”

But there’s a problem for ill-judged Jez: Luton Town advertised for stewards at £6 an hour. Here’s the advert, posted on a student jobs site and naming the club and its Kenilworth Road ground:

That’s not to mention the time the club owed £2.5 million in tax to HMRC but only payed back £275,000. Now we know what happens when a life-long Arsenal fan chooses Luton Town FC for a major policy launch…

UPDATE: Luton Town FC have told Guido: “All stewards employed by the football club are paid the national Living Wage, and have been since December 2014. The agency running the advert, Recruit Event Services, are nothing to do with Luton Town FC and haven’t been for at least six years. The current owners of Luton Town Football Club, Luton Town 2020 Ltd, took the club out of administration in 2008 and have since paid fully, and on time, every penny of tax to the Treasury.

