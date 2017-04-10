B-Rex: Boris Johnson Meets Rex Tillerson

Bilaterale del Segretario di Stato Rex #Tillerson con il Ministro degli Esteri britannico, Boris #Johnson a margine del #G7 Esteri a #Lucca. pic.twitter.com/yRqQnaqQuQ — Ambasciata U.S.A. (@AmbasciataUSA) 10 April 2017

The G7 meeting of foreign ministers is underway in the picturesque Italian city of Lucca, Tuscany. Boris Johnson – under fire all weekend for a decision to cancel a planned trip to Moscow – has already met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the margins of the meeting. Earlier BoJo name-checked Rex, saying Britain would “support… efforts by Rex Tillerson to try to move the process forward”…