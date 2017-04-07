Trump Bombs Assad Airbase

VIDEO: U.S. Department of Defense releases footage of a Tomahawk missile launch from tonight’s airstrike in Syria. https://t.co/ArLoi4uBSt pic.twitter.com/w2sJe111Lw — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2017

The US has launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian air base used during this week’s gas attack. President Trump said in a statement:

“It is in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons. Tonight I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”

Number 10 said:

“The UK Government fully supports the US action, which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airbase was “almost completely destroyed”. At least four Syrian soldiers were killed in the strike. At last the west stands up to Assad…