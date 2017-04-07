LibDems on the March

Though these are only local council by-elections it is worth looking at how the LibDems have surged over the last few weeks. Their unashamed opposition to Brexit is gaining massive swings from blue to yellow in Remain-voting Tory areas, while Labour’s capitulation is even seeing them pick up seats in the North. Britain Elects polling average currently has the LibDems on 10%, up from around 6.5% this time last year.

Leaked polling by Lynton Crosby claims the Tories would lose up to 30 seats to the LibDems if there was an election now (note: this is likely to have been briefed out by the Tories). Tim Farron’s media operation is strong, he is in the papers every day either bashing Brexit or Corbyn. It is a sensible strategy – 48% of the country voted to Remain and around 15% want to obstruct Brexit. Both those numbers are higher than anything the LibDems have managed since the Coalition…

Quote of the Day

Milo Yiannopoulos on Trump’s Syria stike…

“There comes a day in every child’s life when his Daddy bitterly disappoints him.”

