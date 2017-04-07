“Disgusting Lie”: Diane Abbott Faced Down by Furious Brexiteer

Diane Abbott was faced down last night by a furious Brexiteer over her claims that Leave voters are racist. An audience member branded the shadow Home Secertary’s comments a “disgusting lie” on Question Time. He was referring to Abbott’s statements at last year’s Labour conference, where she told a fringe meeting:

“The people that complain about the freedom of movement will not be satisfied because what they really want is to see less foreign looking people on their streets.”

As Abbott attempted to deny she had ever made the claim, another frustrated audience member roared: “you did say that“. Abbott also struggled to muster a defence when she later faced strong criticism over refusing to say Ken Livingstone should be expelled from her party. Another Diane broadcast appearance, more votes lost…

April 7, 2017 at 9:21 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Milo Yiannopoulos on Trump’s Syria stike…

“There comes a day in every child’s life when his Daddy bitterly disappoints him.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Exc: Labour Gorton Candidate Accused Israel of Genocide Exc: Labour Gorton Candidate Accused Israel of Genocide
Sion Simon’s Tech Jobs Hypocrisy Sion Simon’s Tech Jobs Hypocrisy
DH Spends £25 Million on Refurb DH Spends £25 Million on Refurb
LISTEN: Ken Livingstone Says “It Was All Whipped Up by Guido” LISTEN: Ken Livingstone Says “It Was All Whipped Up by Guido”
Labour Gorton Candidate Linked to Anti-Semitic Radical Islamist Labour Gorton Candidate Linked to Anti-Semitic Radical Islamist
Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia” Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia”
Watch: Ken v Wes Watch: Ken v Wes
Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido
Dave Goes to Vegas Dave Goes to Vegas
Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage
Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date” Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date”
HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Soubry Backs New Centrist Party Soubry Backs New Centrist Party
Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry
£170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure £170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50