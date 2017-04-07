“Disgusting Lie”: Diane Abbott Faced Down by Furious Brexiteer

Diane Abbott was faced down last night by a furious Brexiteer over her claims that Leave voters are racist. An audience member branded the shadow Home Secertary’s comments a “disgusting lie” on Question Time. He was referring to Abbott’s statements at last year’s Labour conference, where she told a fringe meeting:

“The people that complain about the freedom of movement will not be satisfied because what they really want is to see less foreign looking people on their streets.”

As Abbott attempted to deny she had ever made the claim, another frustrated audience member roared: “you did say that“. Abbott also struggled to muster a defence when she later faced strong criticism over refusing to say Ken Livingstone should be expelled from her party. Another Diane broadcast appearance, more votes lost…