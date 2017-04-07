Corbyn Condemns Trump Strike

Corbyn criticises Trump, no condemnation of Assad or Russia:

“The US missile attack on a Syrian government air base risks escalating the war in Syria still further. 

“Tuesday’s horrific chemical attack was a war crime which requires urgent independent UN investigation and those responsible must be held to account. 

“But unilateral military action without legal authorisation or independent verification risks intensifying a multi-sided conflict that has already killed hundreds of thousands of people. 

“What is needed instead is to urgently reconvene the Geneva peace talks and unrelenting international pressure for a negotiated settlement of the conflict. 

“The terrible suffering of the Syrian people must be brought to an end as soon as possible and every intervention must be judged on what contribution it makes to that outcome.

“The British government should urge restraint on the Trump administration and throw its weight behind peace negotiations and a comprehensive political settlement.”

For: Tories, LibDems, Labour moderates. Against: UKIP, Corbyn…

Tags:
People:
April 7, 2017 at 11:19 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Milo Yiannopoulos on Trump’s Syria stike…

“There comes a day in every child’s life when his Daddy bitterly disappoints him.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Breaking: Corbyn Condemns Trump Strike Breaking: Corbyn Condemns Trump Strike
Watch Diane Abbott Faced Down by Furious Brexiteer Watch Diane Abbott Faced Down by Furious Brexiteer
Lib Dems on the March Lib Dems on the March
Exc: Labour Gorton Candidate Accused Israel of Genocide Exc: Labour Gorton Candidate Accused Israel of Genocide
Sion Simon’s Tech Jobs Hypocrisy Sion Simon’s Tech Jobs Hypocrisy
DH Spends £25 Million on Refurb DH Spends £25 Million on Refurb
LISTEN: Ken Livingstone Says “It Was All Whipped Up by Guido” LISTEN: Ken Livingstone Says “It Was All Whipped Up by Guido”
Labour Gorton Candidate Linked to Anti-Semitic Radical Islamist Labour Gorton Candidate Linked to Anti-Semitic Radical Islamist
Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia” Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia”
Watch: Ken v Wes Watch: Ken v Wes
Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido
Dave Goes to Vegas Dave Goes to Vegas
Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage
Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date” Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date”
HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Soubry Backs New Centrist Party Soubry Backs New Centrist Party