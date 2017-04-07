Alt-Reality Alt-Right Off the Trump Train

The alt-reality alt-right are off the Trump train – you could say they’ve been triggered. It is the Donald who changed his mind:
Number 10, the LibDems and Labour moderates support Trump, Corbynistas and UKIP are condemning him…
Milo Yiannopoulos on Trump’s Syria stike…
“There comes a day in every child’s life when his Daddy bitterly disappoints him.”