Reckless Set to Quit UKIP

Yesterday Guido set the hare running on speculation that Mark Reckless is set to quit UKIP:

15 hours later, Reckless is still refusing to comment. UKIP HQ have not been able to get hold of him either. The Tories in Westminster say he won’t be defecting back to them, though it is understood Reckless is keen to join the Tory grouping on the Welsh assembly, sitting as an independent. He clearly wants out and is working out how he can leave and keep his lucrative committee chairmanship in Wales…

April 6, 2017



Quote of the Day

Simon Danczuk asks a pertinent question:

“How come Ken can have two disciplinary hearings & I can’t even have one? I think it’s favouritism cause he’s mates with Jeremy.”

