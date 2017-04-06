Reckless Set to Quit UKIP

Yesterday Guido set the hare running on speculation that Mark Reckless is set to quit UKIP:

Rumours that Mark Reckless is about to quit UKIP. He is not answering phone or replying to texts and UKIP HQ cannot get hold of him either. — Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) April 5, 2017

15 hours later, Reckless is still refusing to comment. UKIP HQ have not been able to get hold of him either. The Tories in Westminster say he won’t be defecting back to them, though it is understood Reckless is keen to join the Tory grouping on the Welsh assembly, sitting as an independent. He clearly wants out and is working out how he can leave and keep his lucrative committee chairmanship in Wales…